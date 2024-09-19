One Of Brad Pitt's Best Movies Could Have Starred Denzel Washington Instead

"Seven," of course, was one of the bigger hits in the serial killer boom that followed the success of "The Silence of the Lambs." Pitt and Morgan Freeman were pitted against a murderer who mutilated his victims to match one of the seven deadly sins. "Seven" is aggressively dour and bleak, taking place in a gray, filthy world of eternal rain. Freeman was the wise, too-tired cop, and Pitt was the feisty, impatient upstart. At the end of the film, the serial killer gets the drop on the two main characters, and the Pitt character is moved to horror by what the killer has put in a special little cardboard box ...

Given the way Pitt played the role, it's hard to see Washington playing Detective Mills. Mills is impulsive, immature, itching for action. Washington typically plays strong-willed people, resolute and confident, even if they're evil; he's not the actor one hires if they want a pathetic or sniveling character. He might have felt he had no way of playing a role like Detective Mills, a character who was ultimately manipulated by a serial killer. Washington was handed the script to "Seven," read it, turned it down, and then later regretted it.

Washington was interviewed on the red carpet at TIFF in 2014, and revealed the following:

"I was like, man, it's just too much. [...] Then I saw it and I was like, 'Oh God.' Evidently it wasn't for me, it was for Brad all the time. [...] It was just too much when I read it, it was just different when I saw it."

It's also possible that Washington had already committed to the three other films he released in 1995 ("Virtuosity," "Crimson Tide," "Devil in a Blue Dress") and he would have had to abandon one of them for "Seven," something he wasn't prepared to do. Washington is also keen to work with experienced directors, and "Seven" was only Fincher's second film after the debacle of "Alien3." He admitted to GQ that, in this one case, his career instincts were wrong.