Denzel Washington To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Denzel Washington is not only an actor but also a producer and director. He won Academy Awards for acting in the films "Glory" in 1989 and "Malcolm X" in 1992, as well as "Training Day" in 2001. He was given a Tony Award for 2010's revival of "Fences," and later produced, directed, and starred in the 2016 film adaptation of the play, which was nominated for four Oscars. He was also given a Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 for his career.

Washington started his career in theater, with a Broadway performance of "Coriolanus." He's done a lot of Shakespeare in addition to that, with Kenneth Branagh's "Much Ado About Nothing" film in 1993 and the recent film "The Tragedy of Macbeth," which is a personal favorite of mine. He's also starred in "The Pelican Brief," "Philadelphia," "Cry Freedom," "Remember the Titans," " American Gangster," and so many more.

Washington is part of a small group of five male actors who have been nominated for an Academy Award in five different decades, joining Paul Newman, Sir Michael Caine, Jack Nicholson, and Sir Laurence Olivier.

The only question remaining is, how many shelves does it take to hold all of his awards?