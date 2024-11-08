The Boys Star You Likely Forgot Played A Character On Bones

The closer one looks at "Bones," the more one begins to wonder if everything really does come back to Hart Hanson's long-lived rom-com/gnarly crime procedural. From multiple "Breaking Bad" actors showing up as guest stars to Kevin Yagher, the legendary creature designer who co-wrote Tim Burton's "Sleepy Hollow," playing a key creative role behind-the-scenes on the series with his brother Chris Yagher, it seems as though our plane of existence is merely a tangled web with "Bones" at the center. Were the show to somehow be lost to the ravages of time like so much older media has been, it's possible our reality as we know it would collapse. Clearly, we should stop playing Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon and start playing Six Degrees of Bones instead.

You think I'm kidding? Try this on for size: Before he came to fame playing Adonis Creed and Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan was but a humble one-off player on "Bones." Heck, Noah Hawley (creator of the TV shows "Fargo" and "Legion") might not even have a career today if he hadn't secured a cushy multi-year gig as a writer-producer on the show when he was just starting out (during which he even wrote the "Bones" episode with the most viewers when it first aired). And let's not forget that time Sydney Sweeney made her screen debut as the young daughter of the victim in the season 1 "Bones" episode "The Man in the Wall."

Yes, I made that last factoid up, but admit it: You were just about to Google it and see if I was telling the truth, weren't you?

That being said, "The Man in the Wall" is an actual episode of "Bones" (one that aired in 2005) and it does, in fact, feature a familiar face on its guest star roster: "The Boys" actor Laz Alonso.