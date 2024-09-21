One Of Tim Burton's Best Movies Has An Unexpected Connection To Fox's Bones
The popular 2005 police procedural series "Bones" is full of murder, gore, desiccated corpses, and ... bones. Most episodes begin with the two main characters, "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), coming across a corpse, often discovered in an unusual or disturbing death pose. The two agents, backed up by a team of passionate pathologists, will then reverse-engineer the circumstances of the corpse's death and determine the depth of foul play involved. There was typically a great deal of foul play involved.
Like other violent shows about death, murder, and corpses, "Bones" was ideal comfort viewing. Despite all the blood, violence, and misery, "Bones" often skewed tonally light, usually involving eccentric side characters and flippant gallows quips. Also, Bones and Brennan typically solved the mysteries of the rotten cadavers, displaying a police investigative system that worked as perfectly as it was designed to.
In order for the jokes to work, however, the corpses had to look as real as possible. If the dead bodies looked silly or unrealistic, then the accompanying gallows humor wouldn't work. Luckily, "Bones" had some of the best special effects technicians on the case. The main makeup design technician on the series was Chris Yagher, and working with him was his brother Kevin Yagher, longtime creature designer, and the man responsible for creating the Cryptkeeper on "Tales from the Crypt," Chucky in the first four "Child's Play" movies, and Freddy Krueger as he appeared in second, third, and fourth "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies. Kevin has created other impressive effects too, including "Weird Al" Yankovic's body suit for the "Fat" music video.
It also happens that Kevin Yagher was set to direct the 1999 film "Sleepy Hollow," a gig that would ultimately go to Tim Burton.
Kevin Yagher's Sleepy Hollow would have showcase splattery gore
It should be noted that the Yagher brothers typically collaborate on their projects, with Chris working on special makeup effects and Kevin frequently credited as a technician. As a duo, the Yaghers have worked on films like "Face/Off," "Starship Troopers," "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Æon Flux," and "The Spiderwick Chronicles." As mentioned, Kevin designed and built the Cryptkeeper puppet for "Tales from the Crypt," and it was on that series that he met Barry Josephson, the future executive producer of "Bones." Years later, the Yaghers were invited to work on that series, and they happily accepted.
"Tales from the Crypt" was also the first time Yagher took a hand at directing, as he helmed all of the Cryptkeeper bookend segments. With that experience, he envisioned a gory, slasher movie version of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," which he would make mostly as a showcase for splattery gore effects. Yagher and Andrew Kevin Walker ("Seven") worked on a script together, and they shopped it around to studio heads who were ... not always enthusiastic. The project remained alive in boardrooms for years, however, and eventually Tim Burton took some interest in the project. Burton was licking his wounds from the dissipation of "Superman Lives," a notoriously canceled superhero film he was to make in 1998.
Tim Burton felt it would be wise to pivot to "Sleepy Hollow," and Yagher — a fan of Burton's — happily handed the project over to him. He stayed involved as a creature effects artist. Burton ultimately transformed Yagher's high-end slasher into a misty, creepy homage to Hammer Horror films of the 1960s. Its strange eerie visuals and straight-up horror elements made Burton's Halloween-ready classic one of the director's best movies.
The drama of Hellraiser: Bloodline probably didn't help
Tim Burton wasn't the only one coming off of a troubled production either. Yagher actually had a chance to direct his first feature film in 1994 when he began work on "Hellraiser: Bloodline," the fourth film in the series. "Bloodline" was meant to be an outsize, history-spanning epic with a segment set in 1796 France, a segment set in present-day America, and a segment set on a space station in the year 2127. The film was to trace the history of the magical "Hellraiser" puzzle box, called the Lament Configuration or the Lemerchant Configuration. The central "Hellraiser" monster, the sadomasochist nicknamed Pinhead (Doug Bradley) was to play only a small role in the film.
Sadly, shooting the film was difficult. Yagher had to fire a lot of the staff, replace his cinematographer partway through production, and the first assistant director had to leave on a personal emergency. A lot of people also got sick on set, leading to general misery among everyone. Yagher still managed to finish "Bloodline" on time and under budget, turning a 110-minute cut over to the studio. Miramax, however, panicked a little when they realized Pinhead wasn't in the movie much. Miramax ended up hiring Joe Chapelle to shoot new scenes for "Bloodline," changing the ending, and dramatically altering the demon character Angelique (Valentina Vargas). The final cut of the movie was a mere 85 minutes.
Yagher was so insulted by the massive cuts and alterations to "Bloodline" that he removed his name from the movie. The film is credited to Alan Smithee, one of Hollywood's commonest pseudonyms.
"Bloodline" was made at about the same time Yagher was shopping around "Sleepy Hollow," so it's quite possible that he was simply burned out on all the headaches. When Burton stepped in to direct "Sleepy Hollow," a part of Yagher was likely somewhat relieved.
And just like that, we traced a direct line from "Bones" to "Sleepy Hollow" to the fourth "Hellraiser" movie, with only a brief stop in "Tales from the Crypt." As it happens, Hollywood is a vast, complicated web.