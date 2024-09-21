One Of Tim Burton's Best Movies Has An Unexpected Connection To Fox's Bones

The popular 2005 police procedural series "Bones" is full of murder, gore, desiccated corpses, and ... bones. Most episodes begin with the two main characters, "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), coming across a corpse, often discovered in an unusual or disturbing death pose. The two agents, backed up by a team of passionate pathologists, will then reverse-engineer the circumstances of the corpse's death and determine the depth of foul play involved. There was typically a great deal of foul play involved.

Like other violent shows about death, murder, and corpses, "Bones" was ideal comfort viewing. Despite all the blood, violence, and misery, "Bones" often skewed tonally light, usually involving eccentric side characters and flippant gallows quips. Also, Bones and Brennan typically solved the mysteries of the rotten cadavers, displaying a police investigative system that worked as perfectly as it was designed to.

In order for the jokes to work, however, the corpses had to look as real as possible. If the dead bodies looked silly or unrealistic, then the accompanying gallows humor wouldn't work. Luckily, "Bones" had some of the best special effects technicians on the case. The main makeup design technician on the series was Chris Yagher, and working with him was his brother Kevin Yagher, longtime creature designer, and the man responsible for creating the Cryptkeeper on "Tales from the Crypt," Chucky in the first four "Child's Play" movies, and Freddy Krueger as he appeared in second, third, and fourth "Nightmare on Elm Street" movies. Kevin has created other impressive effects too, including "Weird Al" Yankovic's body suit for the "Fat" music video.

It also happens that Kevin Yagher was set to direct the 1999 film "Sleepy Hollow," a gig that would ultimately go to Tim Burton.