Every Breaking Bad Actor That Appeared On Bones

"Bones" and "Breaking Bad" represented opposing ends of the television spectrum when they aired simultaneously from 2008 to 2013 (a mere fraction of the former's 12-season run from 2005 to 2017). The consistently sizable viewership for "Bones" affirmed that for all the critical accolades showered on "Breaking Bad" and other Peak TV shows, network programming was still the undisputed champion when it came to ratings. Meanwhile, "Breaking Bad" was proof of the untapped potential of the medium when it came to unfurling a complex long-form narrative across several seasons of episodic storytelling.

Of course, those are matters for us nerds to fixate on. The stars of "Breaking Bad" were more than happy to take their share of network TV gigs in the years leading up to Vince Gilligan's watershed crime drama. For more than a decade before he started cooking meth with Walter White as Jesse Pinkman, Aaron Paul got by with one-off parts on "Beverly Hills, 90210," "3rd Rock From the Sun," "The X-Files," multiple "CSI" shows, and "Veronica Mars." Dean Norris, the actor behind Walt's law-enforcing brother-in-law Hank Schrader, similarly had roles on "NYPD Blue," "The X-Files" (again), "ER," "Charmed," "24," "CSI" (again), and much more. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito was a mainstay in Spike Lee's early pictures, although he, too, popped up on numerous procedurals and sitcoms prior to his tenure as Gus Fring.

Given the comparable trajectories of their careers on the boob tube, it's not so surprising that Paul, Norris, and Esposito all found their way onto "Bones" at some point. Let's take a closer look at who they played in the series, shall we?