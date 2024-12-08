The Only M*A*S*H Episode That Features The Full Cast Of The Series

"M*A*S*H" celebrated its 150th episode with "Our Finest Hour," a two-part episode (technically episodes 150 and 151, but that's all just semantics) that followed a similar format to the absolutely phenomenal season 4 finale, "The Interview." "The Interview" required a lot of trust in the actors because they ad-libbed some of their lines, but it ended up creating one of the best episodes in the series. In "The Interview," real-life former Korean War correspondent Clete Roberts played himself, interviewing the folks of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital about their experiences in the war, and "Our Finest Hour" brought him back for more of these "candid" interviews. The one big difference is that "Our Finest Hour" also intercut footage from previous episodes, making for one of the most complicated clip show episodes to ever air.

Sometimes, clip shows can be a little annoying to fans who have seen every episode and don't really want to watch what is essentially a mash-up of greatest moments, but "Our Finest Hour" is pretty great because of the interviews and because it gives audiences a chance to see some beloved-but-missing characters once more. The most heartbreaking moment was the return of Stevenson's Lt. Colonel Blake, who died on his way home from the war when his plane was shot down. Seeing Henry alongside clips of his replacement, Harry Morgan's Colonel Sherman T. Potter, is bittersweet, but seeing Hawkeye's two best buds in back-to-back clips is a lot more fun.