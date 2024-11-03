Luke Grimes Kept One Thing From The Yellowstone Set
It's somewhat common for actors to keep tokens or mementos from their various roles (Christopher Walken is apparently notorious for stealing wardrobe items), and often they are at least given something by the production team to mark their time on a show or movie. Mark Hamill kept not only his fangs but a pretty cool dagger from his appearance on "What We Do in the Shadows," Cate Blanchett kept her ears from "The Lord of the Rings" — it's an end-of-production tradition. So when the popular Paramount+ series "Yellowstone" came to an end, actor Luke Grimes, who portrays rancher John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) son Kayce, was able to keep a little piece of the "Yellowstone" set.
In an interview with Variety, Grimes revealed that he got to keep one major behind-the-scenes piece of "Yellowstone" history, and that he had hopes to get to keep a few more. Hey — if it doesn't work out, he could always pull a Walken and just "borrow" them permanently.
Grimes kept the back of his cast chair, and wants Kayce's jacket as well
When asked by Variety if he kept anything as a memento from his time on "Yellowstone," Grimes explained that they were still in the process of getting everything sorted after filming finally wrapped:
"They gave me the back of my cast chair, those directors chairs that have your name. So I've had the same one since the very first season. And then I'm hearing that I'll get to keep a couple pieces of wardrobe. I'm hoping that's true. The jacket I wear in that show is pretty legendary to me. I actually want to frame it and put it in my office. It's symbolic, like it started off very clean and our fingers got very dirty and it went through the ringer and made it to the end. So I think I'd love to keep that for good."
The second half of the fifth and final season will hit Paramount+ this November (2024), so there's still plenty of time for Grimes to get his jacket. It sounds like they kept the same jacket over the course of the series in order to maintain continuity, which is pretty neat. It's a bit like "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Charlie Day wearing the same pair of Vans sneakers for at least 12 seasons of the long-running series — though the "Yellowstone" jacket is probably in much better shape than Day's shoes.
Saying goodbye to Grimes and Kayce Dutton
Series showrunner Taylor Sheridan and the folks at Paramount+ have gone to extreme lengths to prevent people from finding out the plot details surrounding the end of "Yellowstone." The good news is that Grimes promises that it will be "surprising," but that "everyone will be satisfied," because he feels that it is the perfect ending. That's great news for fans of the intense family drama at the center of this series about a powerful rancher, and it might even encourage new audiences to try the show if they know the ending isn't a total bust. (Seriously, there are plenty of people out there who wait for shows to finish in order to make sure they don't end up with a "Game of Thrones" or a "True Blood" situation, where things start strong and then go horribly, frustratingly wrong.)
It will be sad to say goodbye to Kayce and the rest of the Dutton clan, but at least Grimes will always have a little piece of the "Yellowstone" set to remember it by. And hopefully he'll get to frame his grimy jacket.