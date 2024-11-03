Luke Grimes Kept One Thing From The Yellowstone Set

It's somewhat common for actors to keep tokens or mementos from their various roles (Christopher Walken is apparently notorious for stealing wardrobe items), and often they are at least given something by the production team to mark their time on a show or movie. Mark Hamill kept not only his fangs but a pretty cool dagger from his appearance on "What We Do in the Shadows," Cate Blanchett kept her ears from "The Lord of the Rings" — it's an end-of-production tradition. So when the popular Paramount+ series "Yellowstone" came to an end, actor Luke Grimes, who portrays rancher John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) son Kayce, was able to keep a little piece of the "Yellowstone" set.

In an interview with Variety, Grimes revealed that he got to keep one major behind-the-scenes piece of "Yellowstone" history, and that he had hopes to get to keep a few more. Hey — if it doesn't work out, he could always pull a Walken and just "borrow" them permanently.