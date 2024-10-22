The Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Doesn't Want You To Know Kevin Costner Quit
The crown jewel of Taylor Sheridan's television empire is finally back and better than ever before ... or almost, at least. The expansive Western series has been a streaming favorite for several years running now, constantly pulling in the kinds of numbers that other shows could only ever look upon with envy. With Sheridan's writing, a sprawling cast, and star Kevin Costner leading the charge as John Dutton, what could possibly go wrong? Well, a little extracurricular drama behind the scenes resulting in America's dad parting ways with "Yellowstone" and the subsequent news that the show's fifth season would also be its final one (setting aside the recent rumors of a potential season 6 for the moment) ended up throwing a wrench into things. Bummer!
Not that you would know any of that if you were to watch the first official trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, part 2, however. The nostalgic footage not only begins with Costner's voiceover as John Dutton, reminding everyone within earshot of who exactly "runs this valley," but it waxes poetic about the Dutton family legacy of their beloved ranch and the patriarch who set everything in motion in the first place. Paramount dropped the trailer earlier today and you can check it out at the link above.
It's the beginning of the end in the new Yellowstone trailer
All good things must end eventually — some just do so with a little more violence and bloodshed than others. "Yellowstone" has spent five total seasons at the top of the streaming game (to say nothing of its various prequels and spin-off shows), but the Dutton family is finally headed towards an explosive conclusion. Teasing that "Generations of blood have led to this," Paramount+ released its first trailer for the second half of season 5 and everything is on the line for the characters we've come to know and love (and hate) over the years. For quite some time, the question of how Kevin Costner's abrupt exit from the popular series would affect John Dutton's fate and the overall storyline has hung over the proceedings. Now, we're one step closer to finding out.
Of course, perhaps this sense of finality prevalent throughout the footage isn't so final, after all. Word broke in recent months that stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are "in talks" for a potential season 6 of "Yellowstone," though we've received no solid updates since then. In the meantime, the fifth season sure feels like it's being treated as Taylor Sheridan's swan song for the present-day Dutton family. Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, "Yellowstone" stars Costner, Hauser, and Reilly, along with Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and many more. The show's "epic return," in the words of Paramount, will happen Sunday, November 10, 2024, exclusively on the Paramount Network and the Paramount+ streaming service. Cowboy up, folks.