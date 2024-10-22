The Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Doesn't Want You To Know Kevin Costner Quit

The crown jewel of Taylor Sheridan's television empire is finally back and better than ever before ... or almost, at least. The expansive Western series has been a streaming favorite for several years running now, constantly pulling in the kinds of numbers that other shows could only ever look upon with envy. With Sheridan's writing, a sprawling cast, and star Kevin Costner leading the charge as John Dutton, what could possibly go wrong? Well, a little extracurricular drama behind the scenes resulting in America's dad parting ways with "Yellowstone" and the subsequent news that the show's fifth season would also be its final one (setting aside the recent rumors of a potential season 6 for the moment) ended up throwing a wrench into things. Bummer!

Not that you would know any of that if you were to watch the first official trailer for "Yellowstone" season 5, part 2, however. The nostalgic footage not only begins with Costner's voiceover as John Dutton, reminding everyone within earshot of who exactly "runs this valley," but it waxes poetic about the Dutton family legacy of their beloved ranch and the patriarch who set everything in motion in the first place. Paramount dropped the trailer earlier today and you can check it out at the link above.