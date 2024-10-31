The Best Star Trek: Voyager Episode Got A Quick Shout-Out On Lower Decks

Reading this article before watching the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" would be highly illogical. Spoilers abound.

The more you think about it, the more it makes sense that the writers of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" would find something of a kindred spirit in "Voyager." Both shows deal with Starfleet crews that ended up overlooked and almost completely forgotten, both feature unusual protagonists that we've never seen as a functioning part of the Federation before, and both ended up embracing a certain tone that could only ever exist in their specific shows. While the track record of the animated series (including the fifth and final season, which /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed here) is much smoother than "Voyager," nobody should be surprised by the fact that creator Mike McMahan continues to pay homage to arguably the most maligned show in all of "Trek."

Where the season 5 premiere decided to include a deep-cut reference to "Voyager" character Naomi Wildman (a name that I will forever read in the voice of Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine), "Lower Decks" opted for an even more obscure reference this week — one that alludes to the best episode in all of "Voyager," in fact. Titled "The Best Exotic Nanite Hotel," episode 3 brings the crew of the USS Cerritos face-to-face with a rogue nanite cluster currently infesting an interstellar cruise ship. What they don't know, however, is that this microscopic infestation is actually a Starfleet vessel from another dimension entirely, hopelessly trapped on a subatomic plane with no way of escape but to consume metal and self-replicate. Once the main emotional and story conflicts are resolved and the lost starship Endeavor makes contact with Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) to explain their situation, the desperate captain makes one statement that ought to make any "Voyager" fan perk up.

And it has to do with the two-part episode "Year of Hell," commonly regarded as one of the most memorable hours in the entire series.