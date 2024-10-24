Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 Offers An Update On A Voyager Character We've Been Wondering About

In the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "Dos Cerritos," the premiere of the show's fifth and final season, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) was thrilled to receive the latest issue of Fleet Magazine on his PADD. Boimler is excited because this was the periodical's annual 30-Under-30 issue, meant to highlight the career accomplishments of Starfleet's younger officers (I assume it's 30 people under the age of 30 Earth years, or their homeplanet's equivalent). In the show's previous episode, Boimler briefly took command of the U.S.S. Cerritos, a rare privilege for junior-grade lieutenants, and his actions warranted a write-up. Recall that there is no money in Starfleet, leaving prestige as the only currency. Boimler thinks he's going to be rich.

But as Boimler thumbs through the magazine, he doesn't see himself. It seems that his interview was cut. He is doomed to remain in obscurity despite his heroism, always earmarked to lose. He complains that other, ostensibly less worthy officers are getting write-ups, including a 10-year-old named Naomi Wildman, who was one of the magazine's 15 honorable mentions.

The name Naomi Wildman, of course, will cause the ears of "Star Trek: Voyager" fans to perk up. Naomi Wildman was a character born on board the U.S.S. Voyager early in the show's second season. Naomi's mother, Ensign Samantha Wildman (Nancy Hower) boarded the Voyager while pregnant, shortly before the ship was forcibly whisked across the galaxy to the Delta Quadrant, seven decades from Earth. While Samantha was giving birth, the infant became lodged in her birth canal, thanks to a series of spikes on its forehead; Naomi's father is a Ktarian. The Doctor (Robert Picardo) cleverly uses the transporters to beam the infant out of her body.

Years later, Naomi became a regular character on the series. She was played by actress Scarlett Pomers.