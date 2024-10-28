Agatha All Along Creator Debunks A Major Marvel Connection

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Agatha All Along."

It's a credit to "Agatha All Along" and the strength of its writing that the best episode so far, last week's aptly-titled "Death's Hand in Mine," delivered the biggest and most game-changing twist of the season — the reveal that Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal was actually Lady Death all along — and it wasn't even the most noteworthy moment of the hour. That came courtesy of the great Patti LuPone, who went above and beyond the call of duty as the time-traveling fortune teller Lilia Calderu to bring a sense of poignancy to the journey of these wayward witches while they traverse the daunting Witches' Road. But even though the reveal didn't arrive until the concluding minutes, Death hung heavy over the entirety of episode 7 ... and, for fans, she continues to reverberate throughout the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As it so happens, introducing one of the franchise's most powerful characters tends to fire up those fan-theories, and it didn't take long for viewers to begin fantasizing about the idea of "Agatha All Along" drawing connections to Lady Death's most famous consort from the comics: the Mad Titan Thanos. While both "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" rewrote his backstory and motivations considerably, the traditional Marvel Comics storyline has Thanos enacting a universal genocide in the name of his lady love, Death. It's much too late to translate that potent relationship to the big screen, of course, but that hasn't stopped fans from wondering whether the finale might somehow make room for its biggest cameo of all.

Alas, "Agatha All Along" creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer is throwing cold water on that theory and debunking any potential Thanos appearance down the line.