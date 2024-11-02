Meeting One Of The Boys Star Was A Childhood Dream Come True For Antony Starr

Starr told Meyers that there was a moment when he was able to help Shue a bit through brutal honesty. She was nervous about a scene and said she felt insecure, and Starr said, "You're Elisabeth Shue. You don't come to this little jerk and say that! I don't know, I'm trying to learn from you!" His reaction probably helped her realize that she had no reason to feel insecure at all, though given some of the content of "The Boys," it's hard to blame her. She not only had to play Stillwell during her more intimate and terrifying moments with Homelander, but she also had to portray a shapeshifter pretending to be Stillwell in order to please Homelander, which came with its own unsettling requirements.

At least Shue is no longer the only one who has had to have onscreen lactation-based scenes with Homelander, as Valorie Curry, who plays the Marjorie Taylor-Greene-inspired Firecracker, has also now had a seriously strange superhero-suckling scene with Starr's character. In season 4, Firecracker revealed that she had been taking hormones to induce lactation in order to better serve Homelander's needs, and uh, it went about how you might expect.

It's great that Shue and Starr were able to have a good time together despite both of their nervousness, and it honestly makes watching their more disturbing scenes feel a little less icky.