The Boys Season 4's Weirdest Scene Left Homelander Actor Antony Starr Totally Shocked

In the first season of "The Boys," Vought Senior Vice President of Hero Management Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) used her own breastmilk to try to wrangle Homelander and keep him under control, and in season 4, fellow supe Firecracker (Valorie Curry) decides to try and control him the same way. She reveals that she can lactate by squirting Homelander in the face and surprising him, and he's pretty darn delighted. The two then share a rather intimate moment as he suckles from her breast, cementing that she now has power over him as a kind of mother figure.

In an interview with Collider, Starr revealed just how shocked he was by the tenderness of the scene considering the context:

"That's one of my favorite scenes in the whole season. That's the weirdest scene I think I've done. [...] But for me, with that, it was the Oedipal thing and what ended up happening on the day, which is that I get hit with breast milk in the face. It doesn't look like it's going very well between Firecracker and Homelander. All of a sudden, there's this reveal of what she's done and the loyalty that she shows, and then it becomes basically a love scene. It became this incredibly intimate, emotional moment."

While many of the other breastmilk scenes have been played entirely for laughs, there's something more sincere happening in the season 4 scene, and that's what makes it such a surprise.