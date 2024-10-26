How Frasier's David Hyde Pierce Really Felt About Working With Kelsey Grammer

As dour as things might have seemed when the "Frasier" revival was first announced, Pierce seems to have changed his tune at least a little bit with regards to reprising the role of the younger Crane brother. In an interview with Metro's 60 Seconds, Pierce explained that he simply isn't willing to play the character again at length because he doesn't want to be forced to turn down other opportunities for scheduling reasons, but he is open to the idea of playing Niles again for maybe one episode.

For his part, Grammer has said that there is a possibility for Niles to show up for a single episode, which could be a huge draw for future seasons of the Paramount+ series. Niles' presence is felt throughout the revival, of course, through the role of his son, David, played by Anders Keith, who is a regular character on the series and the thorn in his uncle's side that his father once was. "Frasier" was always at its best when the Crane brothers were pitted against one another but ended up realizing that they were better together, so here's hoping we get to see that happen one last time on Paramount+. If not, at least we'll always have "Author, Author."