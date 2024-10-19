Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals How David Hyde Pierce's Niles Could Return

There are lots of good things you can say about the "Frasier" revival series. The show, which acts the TV equivalent of a legacy sequel to the original sitcom, is comforting in many ways, providing a dose of non-threatening, wholesome TV that with its anachronistic sitcom setup feels at once familiar and oddly out of place in the streaming age. The revival has also had some solid episodes that recall the magic of the original, with the season 1 finale stacking up quite well against previous "Frasier" Christmas episodes. Season 2 has also made Frasier's former producer, Roz Doyle, a recurring character, elevating the show beyond where it sat with the existing supporting cast.

Elsewhere, star Kelsey Grammer never lost a step as the titular psychiatrist, and is as good at playing lovably pompous as ever. Grammer also has ambitious plans for "Frasier," envisioning more than 100 episodes of the revival should Paramount give the green light for future seasons.

But while streaming-age "Frasier" has all these positives working in its favor, and Grammer's vision of abundant future seasons is heartening, the revival still has a lot of kinks yet to work out. By far the biggest of these is the aforementioned supporting cast who, while pretty okay, are absolutely nothing compared to the original ensemble. Now that Gilpin is back in a recurring capacity, the show is starting to fix that glaring issue, but there's one cast member who has stuck out as the biggest missing piece since the revival debuted: David Hyde Pierce.

The actor played Frasier's equally stuffy brother on the original sitcom and has thus far not returned for the revival — which, when it debuted, seemingly did so with no hope of Pierce ever agreeing to return. In recent months, however, the general tone of this discussion about Niles' return has become much more positive, and now Grammer himself has spoken on the topic.