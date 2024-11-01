One Of Stephen King's Non-Horror Books Takes Place Near His Most Haunted Location

Stephen King is known for his works of horror, but every now and then, he strays outside of his established genre. His anthology book "Different Seasons" forgoes the supernatural for more grounded stories like "The Body" (adapted to the screen as "Stand By Me") and "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption" (which, of course, became the film "The Shawshank Redemption"). One of King's more recent non-horror books was "Billy Summers," a drama-thriller published in 2021. At times, "Billy Summers" reads as if King binged a bunch of episodes of the great HBO series "Barry" and said, "Let me try that, but without the jokes."

The story follows a Marine sniper-turned-hitman, the titular Billy Summers, who is ready to get out of the "killing people" business. He agrees to take one last job, and this job requires some prep work, including creating a cover story. The cover story Billy concocts has him posing as a writer penning a book, and to help sell the illusion, he starts writing for real. And wouldn't ya know it? Billy ends up having a knack for the printed word, and finds the act of writing to be therapeutic (you can see the "Barry" connections here, right? "Barry" was about a hitman who poses as an actor and discovers he has the acting bug; "Billy Summers" is about a hitman who poses as a writer and discovers he enjoys it, etc.).

Billy eventually finds out he's being set up by the mobster who hired him and he has to go into hiding. While in hiding, Billy befriends Alice, a young woman who was the victim of sexual assault. The two form a close bond and end up going on the run to Colorado, where they shack up with one of Billy's only friends, a guy named Bucky. It's during the Colorado section of the book that King decides to have a little fun and drop an Easter egg reference or two to one of his most famous horror novels.