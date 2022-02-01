J.J. Abrams And Stephen King Team For Billy Summers Limited Series Adaptation

One of the biggest names in horror racks up another adaptation of his original material. Bad Robot Productions, J.J. Abrams' production company, will be developing a limited series adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling 2021 novel "Billy Summers." Ed Zwick ("Courage Under Fire") & Marshall Herskovitz ("Love and Other Drugs") will handle the adaptation, which Deadline reports will aim for six to ten episodes with Zwick in the captain's chair. Bad Robot has nothing to say about it yet, but the series will be shopped around to the major cable networks and streaming services. This marks Bad Robot's fourth series adaptation with King, after "Lisey's Story," "Castle Rock," and "11.22.63."

The story follows ready-to-retire gun-for-hire Billy Summers, who we meet as he accepts one last high-paying gig. Posing as a writer, Summers is tasked to eliminate fellow hitman Joel Allen ahead of a trial; Allen knows enough and has seen enough to make some dangerous men nervous, hence the hit. As Summers digs into his employer, he tumbles down a perilous rabbit hole with big implications.

While known for genre classics like "The Stand" and "It," the novelist has had his work brought to the big screen since Brian De Palma hosted "Carrie" at prom in 1976. This isn't the "Christine" author's first journey away from horror — he's written enough hardboiled pulp tributes to release a Hard Case Crime collection. King previously wrote "The Colorado Kid" in 2005, a 2013 fairground thriller called "Joyland," and last year's "Later" for the Hard Case Crime imprint.