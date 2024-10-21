Agatha All Along And The Penguin Are Making Marvel/DC History - Does Anyone Care?

It's not quite on par with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers both reaching the World Series for the first time in over 40 years, but everything has lined up just right for a similar knock-down, drag-out fight worthy of the biggest superhero rivalry around ... and, yet, this one hasn't seemed to move the needle much at all. A penguin and a witch from two opposing franchises both made their streaming debuts within a day of each other, becoming some of the most well-received entries in years. Whether or not anyone else beyond the most hardcore fans have taken notice, there's something to be said for the unique Marvel/DC history made by "Agatha All Along" and "The Penguin" in recent weeks. For the first time ever, two spin-off shows from the two biggest comic book properties around hit the streaming space at the exact same time and set up a WWE-worthy rumble for the ages among the fanbases.

A gritty, grounded crime drama starring one of Batman's fiercest foes going head to head with a magic-infused, genre-bending adventure following a coven of villainous witches? The last time the nerd-o-sphere felt primed and ready for an all-out fandom war was 2022, when "House of the Dragon" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" went up against each other in a fight for prestige fantasy dominance. That particular brawl lived up to the hype and then some, both shows feeding into each other and ratcheting up the online conversation to a fever pitch.

This time around, though, the utter lack of buzz generated by "Agatha All Along" and "The Penguin" feels nothing short of shocking. Rarely before have Marvel and DC thrown some of their biggest heavy-hitting franchises at one another in such a short amount of time. In a post-Barbenheimer world, have audiences just turned numb to pop culture events that can't fully measure up? Is the slow death of the superhero bubble to blame? Or maybe something else is going on here.