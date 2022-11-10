House Of The Dragon Quickly Caught Up To The Rings Of Power's Streaming Numbers

Two major fantasy prequel series premiered recently. HBO's "House of the Dragon," based on the work of George R.R. Martin, is set almost 200 years before "Game of Thrones." Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," based on the work of J.R.R. Tolkien, is set thousands of years before the Peter Jackson film trilogies "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit."

Both shows were endlessly talked about on social media and pulled in an awful lot of viewers, so it's impossible not to compare the high fantasy show about elves and proto-hobbits and the dark fantasy take on royal politics that is only complicated by dragons. So, how did they do in terms of streaming viewership?

According to Variety, "House of the Dragon" — which launched two weeks before "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" — had numbers that rapidly rose over the first four episodes before plateauing mid-season. The Nielsen ratings for the "Game of Thrones" prequel rose each week, which began with 741 million minutes watched on HBO Max from August 22 through August 28, 2022, and included the first two episodes. (This does not include viewings on HBO itself.) "Rings of Power" started off really strong, with 1.253 billion minutes in the first four days after the premiere of the first two episodes, according to Business Insider. Its viewership dipped as the weeks went on, then grew again with the finale.

So, the "House of the Dragon" numbers — which gave HBO the biggest premiere in its history — rose in terms of streaming numbers each week, while "Rings of Powers" started strong and dipped, then rose again in time for the finale (which is more typical for a TV series). Overall, they're still pretty much neck-and-neck.