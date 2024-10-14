Terrifier 3 Is The First New Horror Film To Cross This Rotten Tomatoes Threshold

The latest installment in the "Terrifier" series bodes well for the franchise, as Damien Leone's unhinged slasher continues to break boundaries. In case you haven't heard, "Terrifier 3" absolutely killed it at the box office, raking in $18.3 million during its opening weekend and beating the lamentable box office flop that was "Joker: Folie a Deux" along the way to become the number one movie in America. Considering that the previous installment, "Terrifier 2," made $15.7 million during its entire run, that's an impressive debut for "Terrifier 3," dubbed one of the nastiest horror movies ever made by /Film's own Jacob Hall.

How could a movie that is just wall-to-wall depravity fare so well? A lot of it has to do with word-of-mouth, with audiences seemingly keen to test their mettle against a film that was already notorious before it was officially released. "Terrifier 3" apparently caused walkouts during the first few minutes of a UK screening, which follows reports of similar occurrences during screenings of its predecessor. What's more, the terrifying killer at the center of the films, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), has slowly been building pop culture caché since the breakout success of "Terrifier 2" and is now a full-blown slasher icon.

But even with all that in mind, the success of "Terrifier 3" is still remarkable, seeing as this is a film that features a scene in which a character is whipped with intestines while wearing a crown of thorns. And it's not just the box office receipts that are surprising, either: Audiences seem to be loving this paean to barbarism, with the film receiving a "B" CinemaScore — a rare achievement for a horror film and especially shocking considering the film's content. Now, "Terrifier 3" has achieved yet another first for new horror movies, this time with regards to Rotten Tomatoes.