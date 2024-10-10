Marvel's Uncanny X-Men #4 Pits Wolverine Against A New Villain – And It's Not Pretty [Exclusive Preview]
Marvel's X-Men relaunch, "From The Ashes," has definitely felt like playing the hits next to the X-Men's previous, revolutionary Krakoa era. Still, some of those hits have a very nice sound. One of them is "Uncanny X-Men" by writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez.
"Uncanny X-Men" is set in Louisiana and true to its setting is a Marvel comic with a twinge of Southern Gothic. Simone picked the perfect X-Men cast for her superheroes-as-people style (especially her decision to anchor the series around the headstrong and sassy Rogue) and for Marquez's lovely art. But not all is well in the Bayou.
Issue #3 of "Uncanny X-Men" ended with Wolverine about to face a new dangerous villain — the Hag — alone, and Rogue sensing Logan was in danger. Now, Marvel has shared an exclusive preview of the opening pages to "Uncanny X-Men" #4 with /Film. The preview synopsis for the issue reads:
"With one X-Man down and hell coming for the rest, ROGUE finds herself alone against a power of darkness she is completely unprepared for. No backup, no lifeline and NO WAY OUT. And as she fights alone, a secret of the new recruits is revealed – is one of them the ENDLING that will destroy all mutantkind?"
Marquez's cover for #4 (see below) is easily his best on "Uncanny X-Men" so far.
This isn't to denigrate #1-3, but the atmosphere of this one is on another level. As Rogue hides behind a twisted tree, the Hag peeks through the shadows. It's a basic but effective horror composition, and might remind X-Fans of Bill Sienkiewicz's "Demon Bear Saga" on "The New Mutants."
Look at the bottom of the cover, and you'll notice gravestones marked with the names of Rogue's fellow X-Men. These deaths are surely a fakeout, but their inclusion also evokes the most famous "X-Men" cover, John Byrne's "Uncanny X-Men" #141 — part 1 of time travel classic "Days of Future Past." Both covers suggest unseen danger and the hopelessness that our heroes have already lost.
Now, the text. Since issue #2, each "Uncanny X-Men" cover has a small, bombastic sentence printed on it, evoking Marvel Comics of the Silver and Bronze Ages. Issue #2 had "Who are the Outliers?" because the issue properly introduced four young mutant runaways. Issue #3 was "Catch the Elf!" since the issue featured the Outliers training via a capture the flag (or rather, "get the belt") game with Nightcrawler.
Issue #4 reads: "In the darkness waits ... Sarah Gaunt!" referring to Hag's true name. The transition from plain white text to red letters dripping with blood feels right out of an 80s horror film trailer.
The star of Gail Simone's Uncanny X-Men remains Rogue
The first interior page of "Uncanny X-Men" #4 is the standard recap, reminding you of the main cast (both X-Men and Outliers) and the story so far. In lieu of me repeating the information, see below:
Then the story of this issue begins. As with issue #3, this one begins with Rogue narrating (the text boxes are colored green like her trademark costumes). The purple "bamf" sound effect next to the beginning close-up of Rogue lets us know that she and Nightcrawler have just teleported. From there, Rogue takes over transport, holding onto Kurt as she flies and vowing that Wolverine won't be the next in a series of painful losses.
Next page, Rogue and Nightcrawler set down to the riverbank where the Hag ambushed Logan last issue. "Please, please let us not be too late..." Rogue thinks, before they catch sight of the destruction the battle wrought and the darkness of the forest.
At the end of that tunnel lies a battered and bloody Logan, sitting on uprooted trees; it's unclear if he's conscious or not. Issue #3 showed the battle was not going well for him; the Hag dwarfed Logan and the reach of her finger claws (similar in design to classic Wolverine foe Lady Deathstrike) outmatched him too. This right here is a common storytelling tactic in everything from comics to TV to wrestling; have the new heel beat the fan-favorite to show they're a threat. If the Hag defeated the toughest X-Man on hand, what hope do the others and four rookies have?
So, what happens from here? Is the Hag still lurking nearby and leaving Logan out as bait for Rogue and Nightcrawler? Or is she heading to capture the Outliers, who now only have Gambit and Jubilee protecting them? In either case, it looks like the X-Men might be entering a straight-up slasher story — if we dare to judge this book by its cover, that is.
"Uncanny X-Men" #4 is scheduled for print and digital release on October 16, 2024. The first issue of the series is available on the digital reading service Marvel Unlimited.