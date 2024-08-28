Deadpool & Wolverine Villain Lady Deathstrike Wasn't Played By X2: X-Men United Star Kelly Hu

The first time you watch Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) brawl Yuriko Oyama aka Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu) in 2003's "X2: X-Men United," you may find yourself echoing what Logan says at the outset of their showdown: "Holy s**t." More than 20 years later, the fight between these two super-healing individuals with adamantium-laced skeletons still ranks up there as one of the most savage mutant versus mutant scuffles in all of 20th Century Fox's "X-Men" movies. Despite being restricted by the film's PG-13 rating, this sequence manages to packs in plenty of wince-inducing moments, culminating with Lady Deathstrike's horrifying fate of death by liquified adamantium injection. That she'd spent the whole movie being forced to serve the detestable William Stryker (Brian Cox), who uses a mind control serum to rob her of her agency, only adds to the greater tragedy of the character.

In light of this, it might've felt strange if Hu had reprised her "X2" role for "Deadpool & Wolverine." Weird as it is to see Wesley Snipes' Blade in a Marvel action-comedy that's well removed from the look and tone of the actor's previous outings as the daywalker, it could've been odder still if Hu had been one of the many Marvel-Fox alumni to cameo in the film. It's one thing when Tyler Mane returns as Victor Creed aka Sabretooth from 2000's "X-Men" — a member of Magneto's Brotherhood who's just kind of an a-hole — and gets swiftly decapitated by Wolverine. Bringing back Hu to play a mutant who was cruelly denied of her own free will and then butchered by Logan just wouldn't have had the wistful fan service effect that "Deadpool & Wolverine" is going for.

Perhaps it's better, then, that a different actor played Lady Deathstrike in the film — in the process giving an up-and-coming stunt performer a brief moment to shine in a superhero mega-blockbuster.