Deadpool & Wolverine's 'Only One Blade' Joke Originally Referenced Mahershala Ali

Remember when Warner Bros. announced Michael Keaton was coming back as Batman for "The Flash?" I do, because I wrote a whole article about why the whole thing was very concerning — mainly due to the fact that Keaton's Batman was so of a piece with Tim Burton's expressionist vision for Gotham that it seemed very odd to think of this character uprooted and tossed into the midst of a modern action comedy blockbuster. Still, I hoped that director Andy Muschietti would do his best to maintain the standard set by Keaton and Burton 30 years prior. Then, "The Flash" debuted and not only became a box office flop of super-heroic proportions, but also confirmed my worst fears about Keaton's return.

Now, Marvel Studios has done the same thing to Blade. Long before Ryan Reynolds rescued the Marvel Cinematic Universe from complete collapse, Wesley Snipes gave Marvel its first modest on-screen hit with 1998's "Blade." Directed by Stephen Norrington, the movie presented a cohesive and tactile world in which Snipes' daywalker could exude effortless '90s cool while dispatching entire hordes of vamps. Now, Snipes' vampire hunter finds himself in the midst of the box office juggernaut that is "Deadpool & Wolverine," and once again the character is given short shrift in a movie that couldn't be further from the dark and gritty world established by Norrington.

Blade's appearance is ostensibly designed to give the character a fitting send-off ahead of the MCU's "Blade" reboot arriving. Unfortunately, that project has thus far been about as troubled as any Hollywood production can get — which probably has something to do with why the "Deadpool & Wolverine" joke about Snipes being the one and only Blade was changed during the editing process.