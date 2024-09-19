Uncanny X-Men #3 Promises Swashbuckling And Southern Gothic Superheroes [Exclusive Preview]

As has been the case with the previous issues, "Uncanny X-Men" #3 opens with a credits and recap page. Like the title suggests, the issue is chapter no. 3 of a story arc called "Red Wave." This chapter is subtitled "Inside Man" — who could that mean?

The character roll call includes both the X-Men and the Outliers: Jitter (who can "hyperfocus" herself to pull off amazing feats), Ransom (who has a literal black hole for a heart), Deathdream (who can switch between life and undeath, summoning ghosts in the process), and Calico (rides a pegasus she's psychically bonded with).

Marvel Comics

Nightcrawler last appeared in "Uncanny X-Men" #1. He was delivering last rites to Harvey X, a psychic mutant boy suffering a terminal illness, and asked the others to come by to cheer up the kid with the sight of his favorite heroes. Kurt was absent in issue #2, but Rogue called him to rejoin them, and it seems issue #3 will be when he officially joins the main cast. However, he's nowhere to be seen in these next three pages.

Rogue has been the book's narrator so far (her text boxes are colored green like most of her costumes), so the issue begins with her. She wakes up next to Remy in the bayou mansion where they're staying. She observes the blanket she's wrapped in "smells like someone's mom made it," only to remember her mom (Mystique) isn't the blanket-knitting type, She looks over to the man beside her, calling him "[Her] best ever gambit." (D'awwww.) Rogue frets about being an imposing guest, but then remembers back in issue #1, Gambit's pal Marcus said all orphans are welcome at his door.

Marvel Comics

The next page is rather decompressed; Rogue goes to the kitchen and finds Logan is already there, sitting at the table. Across four panels, they talk from opposite ends of the room (and frame) as Rogue gets coffee. Most of the dialogue is simple banter (Logan is waking himself up with tequila instead of espresso), but then Logan raises his suspicion of the Outliers.

Marvel Comics

On the next page, Marquez breaks the rhythm, doing a large square panel divided with an X to show the four Outliers (and catch up readers unfamiliar with these new mutants). Logan reminds Rogue of little Harvey's last prophetic words; that they would meet young mutants in need and one of them, "The Endling," would bring doom. Rogue reaffirms to Logan she wants to help the kids but admits internally that she may be choosing willful ignorance. Marquez draws Rogue with big eyes and a wide smile you can get lost in; a close-up like that is a pleasant closing note for this preview.

Marvel Comics

Now that "Uncanny X-Men" is underway, I realize why Simone picked out this cast. It's not just that these characters all have overlapping relationships. (Rogue is lovers with Gambit and adopted siblings with Nightcrawler, who is the best friend of Wolverine, who is a mentor to Jubilee, pals with Rogue, and a friendly rival to Gambit, etc.) Rogue, Gambit, Logan, Jubilee, and Nightcrawler were also all once lost souls in need of guidance themselves, and they found that with the X-Men. Now, as they're questioning what the point of the X-Men is anymore, they find kids in need coming to them. Without Krakoa, it seems the X-Men are needed to protect and inspire vulnerable mutants more than ever.

Rogue's character growth since Mike Carey's run on "X-Men" in the 2000s has seen her become more of a leader. Now, with Professor X in absentia and Cyclops barely returning her calls, Rogue is again stepping up. This time, though, she's following the ethos of fellow villainess turned X-Woman Emma Frost: "For the children."

"Uncanny X-Men" #3 publishes on September 25, 2024. The first two issues are currently available in print and from digital retailers.