One X-Men '97 Actor Just Cosplayed As Their Character – And It's Perfect

A year ago, who would've thought that "X-Men '97" would make it all the way to the Emmys? The show overcame a premise that screamed cheap nostalgia (and behind-the-scenes problems) to become a critical darling. "X-Men '97" ultimately came up short for Outstanding Animated Program to "Blue Eye Samurai," but it remains easily one of Marvel Studios' best recent achievements.

Many of the show's cast and crew attended the ceremony, but if there was an award for Best Dressed, it had to go to Lenore Zann, the voice of Rogue. Rather than typical formalwear, Zann chose to cosplay her character. (Take a look at the outfit on Zann's Instagram.)

Zann, who returned after voicing Rogue in the original 1992 "X-Men" cartoon, has had one of the most illustrious careers among her castmates. From 2009 to 2021, she even served as an elected legislator in the Nova Scotia Assembly and then the national Canadian parliament. Even so, she still considers her time on "X-Men" — and her recent return — a career highlight. Her upcoming memoir "A Rogue's Tale" is titled after the "X-Men" season 2 episode that first revealed Rogue's backstory. I'm not surprised that she's the one who went all out on mutant pride.

Rogue has two costumes in "X-Men '97." Her one from the original series (first designed by Jim Lee in Marvel Comics), a green-and-yellow bodysuit with a short-sleeved army green bomber jacket. Towards the end, she switches to a green-and-white hooded outfit. She also has the best hair on the team; a sea of curls she lets hang loose, colored auburn brown with a thick white streak on top.

Since green is Rogue's signature shade, that's the color of Zann's gown. It's closer to Rogue's second outfit, especially its hood. Zann's suit, which adds thick green sunglasses and a wig matching Rogue's distinctive 'do, is not just a Rogue-themed gown, though. It's a recreation of the character's own black tie costume.