Two M*A*S*H Actors Didn't Always Get Along Off-Screen

Watching the classic 1970s sitcom "M*A*S*H," it's easy to imagine that everyone involved was just as close behind-the-scenes as their characters were onscreen, but that wasn't always the case. Like any workplace, there were occasionally some disagreements and clashing personalities, though they could be exacerbated by the stresses of making a television series. The show achieved wild popularity early on and inflated that stress even more, leading to all kinds of casting change-ups as the actors pursued roles on shows that weren't big ensembles and even leading series creator Larry Gelbart to walk away from "M*A*S*H" after season 4. One of the actors who left the series was McLean Stevenson, who portrayed Colonel Henry Blake, the commanding officer of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. He was frustrated because he felt like he was playing second fiddle to Alan Alda's character, Captain Hawkeye Pierce, and ended up being written out of the show at the end of season 3, with Colonel Blake dying in a tragic plane crash.

It seems there might have been another reason behind Stevenson's departure, as the actor revealed to the Kingston Whig-Standard (via MeTV) that he got along well with all of his castmates except for the one he engaged with the most: Gary Burghoff, who played company clerk and the colonel's right-hand man, Corporal Radar O'Reilly.