Frasier Season 2 Brings In A Fan-Favorite Mandalorian And Book Of Boba Fett Actor

During its original run "Frasier" always had great guest stars — even though half the time you couldn't tell who they were. Everyone from Mary Tyler Moore to Macaulay Culkin called into Frasier's radio show, as did "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher. Now, the revival series has also called on an actress from the "Star Wars" universe, and while this particular guest star isn't quite as well-known as Princess Leia, she has been building a reputation as a fan favorite.

That actress is Amy Sedaris, who appears in episode 4 of "Frasier" season 2 as Dr. Stathos, an eccentric, erratic psychiatrist working at Frasier's son Freddy's firehouse. In the episode, Frasier becomes jealous after he learns that Freddy has been divulging his innermost thoughts and feelings to Dr. Stathos and not to him. He then concocts a plan to steal Freddy's file from her office — yes, even elderly Frasier hasn't yet learned that harebrained schemes are not the way to overcome his insecurities — but it turns out Sedaris' shrink is a huge fan of his from his radio and TV hosting days.

Sedaris' frantic energy plays well against Grammer's characteristically more reserved manner, though her fangirling does border on grating at times. But fans of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" will no doubt be delighted to see Peli Motto herself in the world of Frasier Crane — especially since Dr. Stathos and Frasier's dynamic mirrors that of Motto and Mando's in the Disney+ series.