Frasier Season 2 Brings In A Fan-Favorite Mandalorian And Book Of Boba Fett Actor
While the "Frasier" revival continues to give the impression that it should have been a one-off special, you can't fault the series for its guest appearances. The first season brought back several big names from the original sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, including Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith Sternin. What's more, it also featured some guest stars who weren't "Frasier" alums. The revival tapped modern sitcom royalty in the form of June Diane Raphael for one episode and even brought in a cartoon comedy king for another.
With season 2 of the "Frasier" revival, Peri Gilpin has returned on a recurring basis, and now the show is bringing in other guest stars to help bolster its existing ensemble. Kelsey Grammer's former "Back to You" co-star Patricia Heaton showed up at the top of the season, playing a bartender who seems oddly compatible with the titular psychiatrist himself and who looks set to return later in the season. Soon, we'll also see Frasier's hotly-anticipated return to Seattle, where several of his erstwhile colleagues will be back on-screen.
But episode 4 of the new series brought in a guest star who's neither a former colleague of Grammar nor Frasier. Instead, viewers might recognize this particular actress from Disney's Star Wars shows, "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett."
Frasier calls in a Star Wars actress for episode 4
During its original run "Frasier" always had great guest stars — even though half the time you couldn't tell who they were. Everyone from Mary Tyler Moore to Macaulay Culkin called into Frasier's radio show, as did "Star Wars" legend Carrie Fisher. Now, the revival series has also called on an actress from the "Star Wars" universe, and while this particular guest star isn't quite as well-known as Princess Leia, she has been building a reputation as a fan favorite.
That actress is Amy Sedaris, who appears in episode 4 of "Frasier" season 2 as Dr. Stathos, an eccentric, erratic psychiatrist working at Frasier's son Freddy's firehouse. In the episode, Frasier becomes jealous after he learns that Freddy has been divulging his innermost thoughts and feelings to Dr. Stathos and not to him. He then concocts a plan to steal Freddy's file from her office — yes, even elderly Frasier hasn't yet learned that harebrained schemes are not the way to overcome his insecurities — but it turns out Sedaris' shrink is a huge fan of his from his radio and TV hosting days.
Sedaris' frantic energy plays well against Grammer's characteristically more reserved manner, though her fangirling does border on grating at times. But fans of "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett" will no doubt be delighted to see Peli Motto herself in the world of Frasier Crane — especially since Dr. Stathos and Frasier's dynamic mirrors that of Motto and Mando's in the Disney+ series.
Amy Sedaris is a great addition to Frasier
Though she has a small recurring role in "The Mandalorian," Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto has fast become a fan favorite with her lovably scrappy demeanor. The manager of a Hangar at the Mos Eisley spaceport on Tatooine, Motto is an engineer and mechanic who has previously helped Mando rebuild his gunship and is responsible for finding Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, onboard — who she then adopted as her own. Before "Star Wars" though, Sedaris has a massive resume as a character actor, voiceover artist, and comedian, namely for her series "Strangers with Candy," co-created by Stephen Colbert.
While there remain some major Frasier guest stars we want to see in the reboot, Sedaris' appearance was a nice surprise for "Star Wars" fans and is surely a neat little addition to the actress' résumé as she joins an ever-growing list of major stars and up-and-comers who have appeared on the long-running sitcom.
Meanwhile, die-hard fans are still waiting for David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's equally fastidious brother Niles on the original series, to show up. The same can be said of Jane Leeves' Daphne Moon, Frasier's former housekeeper and Niles' wife. Thus far, Hyde Pierce has proven a tough get, but he recently revealed he has one condition to return to "Frasier," so there may be hope yet.