2023's Cartoon Comedy King Makes A Live-Action Appearance In The Latest Episode Of Frasier

When it comes to guest appearances on the new "Frasier" revival, all the talk has been about returning stars from the original series. The 10–episode reboot show has so far seen the return of Frasier's ex-wife, former "Cheers" co-star, and frequent "Frasier" guest star Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth). Soon we'll also see the return of Peri Gilpin, who played the doctor's radio show producer, Roz, in the original series. Alas, we won't be treated to a guest appearance by David Hyde Pierce's Niles after the actor turned down the opportunity to return for the new show.

I would say it's all been exciting stuff, but really it's been vaguely amusing stuff that feels at once comfortable and uncanny — like we're watching an alternate reality version of "Frasier" written by super-fans that's not as good as the original. Lilith's return certainly provided a shot of nostalgia but also just reminded us that the glory days are well and truly behind us.

That said, "Frasier" 2023 has managed to sneak in some other cool guest appearances, including one that involved tapping modern sitcom royalty. While these cameos might not have the nostalgia factor, they're arguably much better than seeing the modern writers do their best impression of a Lilith scene. In episode 9, we got yet another neat cameo when Andy Daly showed up as a plumber who's forced to showcase his improv skills — which, as it happens, are just as sharp as Daly's himself.