2023's Cartoon Comedy King Makes A Live-Action Appearance In The Latest Episode Of Frasier
When it comes to guest appearances on the new "Frasier" revival, all the talk has been about returning stars from the original series. The 10–episode reboot show has so far seen the return of Frasier's ex-wife, former "Cheers" co-star, and frequent "Frasier" guest star Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth). Soon we'll also see the return of Peri Gilpin, who played the doctor's radio show producer, Roz, in the original series. Alas, we won't be treated to a guest appearance by David Hyde Pierce's Niles after the actor turned down the opportunity to return for the new show.
I would say it's all been exciting stuff, but really it's been vaguely amusing stuff that feels at once comfortable and uncanny — like we're watching an alternate reality version of "Frasier" written by super-fans that's not as good as the original. Lilith's return certainly provided a shot of nostalgia but also just reminded us that the glory days are well and truly behind us.
That said, "Frasier" 2023 has managed to sneak in some other cool guest appearances, including one that involved tapping modern sitcom royalty. While these cameos might not have the nostalgia factor, they're arguably much better than seeing the modern writers do their best impression of a Lilith scene. In episode 9, we got yet another neat cameo when Andy Daly showed up as a plumber who's forced to showcase his improv skills — which, as it happens, are just as sharp as Daly's himself.
The cartoon cameo king goes live-action
Unless you've seen "Review," the great Comedy Central show that starred Andy Daly as critic Forrest MacNeil, you might be wondering who Dale is. Comedy nerds will recognize him for his numerous "Comedy Bang! Bang!" appearances, and for never seeming to run out of new characters to debut. Or perhaps you've seen one of his many contributions to Conan O'Brien's various talk shows, cowboy poet Dalton Wilcox being one example. But as Conan put it when talking to his longtime colleague and guest, "People know your face from something, but they may not ... know your name necessarily."
Having started in improv and performing with the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York, Daly went on to become a writer, actor, and stand-up comedian, and has made a dazzling amount of guest appearances in various shows. In 2023 alone, he's appeared on episodes of "American Dad," "Bob's Burgers," "Big Mouth," "Kiff," "Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake," "Royal Crackers," "The Great North," "Digman!," and "Big City Greens." Now, the apparent reigning king of cartoon comedy has stepped into the "Frasier" revival.
In episode 9, Frasier decides to hire a handyman to find the source of a leak in his apartment, despite telling his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) that he could take on the task. Freddy is particularly sensitive about it because he feels his father never lets him contribute or help in any way since the pair moved in together. Unfortunately, after Daly's plumber, Roland, arrives at the apartment, Freddy returns home and starts questioning Roland on what he's doing there, leading to a fun back-and-forth between them that puts the handyman's improv skills to the test.
Daly is a delight
After Freddy discovers Roland at the apartment, Frasier attempts to spare his son's feelings and tells him that Roland is one of his colleagues from Harvard. The plumber is then caught in a crossfire between father and son and has to pretend to be a professor from the Ivy League school. Amazingly, he "knocks it out of the park," to use his own phrasing, meeting every one of Freddy's challenges and proving himself to be a talented improviser in the process.
No doubt the writers were keen to play up Andy Daly's own improv background with this guest appearance, which is also notable for allowing the criminally underrated performer to show off his live-action comedy chops. Daly has been a constant presence in the comedy sphere for decades, and it's nice to see him being given a chance to shine here.
What's more, there's something to be said for Daly's appearance being more appealing than even the return of Bebe Neuwirth's Lilith. Sure, if "Frasier" 2023 was on the same level as the original sitcom, then it would be incredible to see these beloved characters sharing the screen once more. As it stands, Season 11, episode 9 of the original "Frasier" ended things on what seemed like a perfect note for the titular doctor and his ex-wife, with the pair departing on a touching note after sharing one last night together. With that in mind, I'd much rather watch an Andy Daly guest cameo than a misguided attempt to dredge up the Lilith character in 2023.
