The Boys Season 4 Sister Sage Lobotomy Twist Explained By The Series Showrunner And Star

The wildest part of "The Boys" is its brazen interest in how superpowers can impact a person's sex life. Because so much of popular superhero media is meant to be at least somewhat family friendly, this was a topic rife for exploration, and showrunner Eric Kripke took full advantage. From an Ant-Man ripoff crawling inside his lover's urethra to an Aquaman knockoff having sex with a squid, "The Boys" has never been afraid to get weird with it.

Has this quality of the show always been well received? Not quite; "The Boys" has often been accused of overindulging in shock value and gross-out humor. And after its recent extended BDSM sequence with Hughie (Jack Quaid) in season 4, it's been accused of treating the sexual assault of male characters way too flippantly. The show also has a growing reputation for being oddly sex negative; almost any kind non-heteronormative sex is treated by the show as a sort of visual shorthand for depravity. 90% of the time, if a "Boys" character's having sex, that either means they're evil or something horrendous is about to happen to them.

Still, there are plenty of storylines where the show's willingness to go NSFW pays off. A big recent one is the romance (well, "romance") between the Deep (Chase Crawford) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward). The Deep finally finds a human woman who wants to sleep with him; the only catch is that she has to temporarily lobotomize herself in order to be okay with it.