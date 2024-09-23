Before DC's Green Lantern, Kyle Chandler Almost Played A Marvel Hero In The Deadpool Movies

Almost everyone in Hollywood has participated, or at least been reported to be participating, in a superhero property. It's simply the latest big trend that employs everyone in a union (unless you're a VFX worker), just like crime procedurals employed every actor who later broke big once upon a time. Whether a celebrated and legendary actor like Harrison Ford, or an indie director like Ryan Coogler, no one is safe from the superhero movie industrial complex.

The latest beloved actor to join a superhero franchise is Kyle Chandler, the greatest dad actor, who has been tapped to star as Hal Jordan in the Green Lantern TV series that is part of James Gunn's fledgling DC universe. Caccepting the responsibility of the Power Ring and fight for the Green Lantern Corps, Chandler reportedly beat rumored contenders for the role like Josh Brolin. The Green Lantern TV show is set to be in the same vein as "True Detective," but the cops have superpowers and answer to alien overlords.

Before ultimately joining DC, Chandler was in talks to possibly join a different superhero franchise: the "Deadpool" movies. According to reports from The Wrap, director Tim Miller wanted Chandler to play Cable, the cybernetic mutant soldier from the future in "Deadpool 2." Unfortunately, due to Ryan Reynolds new deal for the sequel, the actor got approval over casting decisions, and apparently Chandler wasn't what Reynolds was looking for, and strangely enough, that role went to Josh Brolin. That's right, Chandler has finally triumphed over Brolin, winning round two of this imaginary feud that we just came up with.