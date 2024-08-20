The WWE Star Who Auditioned To Play Cable In Deadpool 2 Before Josh Brolin

"Deadpool 2" is known for many things. It was the sequel to one of the biggest R-rated hits in cinema history. It also did the classic thing of going bigger than its predecessor, with larger action set pieces and more characters from throughout the Marvel universe — most notably, the time-traveling mutant Cable, a fan-favorite from the comics who was played by Josh Brolin in the film. But before Brolin landed the part, a certain WWE superstar auditioned for the role.

Randy Orton, aka The Viper, was recently a guest on the WWE talk show "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" During the conversation, the longtime staple of the ring revealed that he auditioned for the role of Cable, which would have been by far his biggest foray into Hollywood to date. As Orton explained in the interview, his journey with the character was a short one:

"I do auditions here and there. I remember I got an audition early on when I finally got some representation in that industry. I think Deadpool 2? Cable. I read for Cable and in my head, boy, I was gonna be Cable. I was gonna be Cable. And I was like, 'This is it.' Nope, no callback. No nothing. Yeah, thanks. Josh Brolin gets it. Of course Josh Brolin gets it [and] kills it. I think I realized then, 'Oh, okay, I can send in these auditions but I'm a pro wrestler.' I really enjoy being a pro wrestler and everything it's given me. I don't think I'll ever leave this place [WWE]."

Of course, wrestlers starring in big Hollywood movies is nothing new — not by a long shot. This wouldn't even be the first time one has appeared in a Marvel movie: Kevin Nash famously beat the s*** out of Thomas Jane in "The Punisher" as the Russian. That said, this would have been a huge role for a guy with very little meaningful acting experience.