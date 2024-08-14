Deadpool & Wolverine's Punisher Villain Hits Back At Kevin Nash With A Perfect Response

When Blade lines up a bazooka that once belonged to the Punisher in "Deadpool & Wolverine," Deadpool rightfully asks, "Which Punisher? There's been like five of them." It's certainly true that the Punisher is one of the most recast Marvel characters, from Dolph Lundgren's 1989 Punisher to the current Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal. But perhaps the most underrated Punisher is the one played by Thomas Jane in the 2004 movie, which features an unforgettable fight scene between the Punisher and the Russian, played by Kevin Nash.

Calling it a "fight scene" is generous. For the most part, it's just the Punisher getting bounced around the room (and through several walls and doors) by Nash's comically overpowered slab of pure Russian muscle. There's a moment in the fight where the Punisher stabs the Russian in the chest only for the giant to not even flinch, which actually happened for real due to the prop butterfly knife being mistakenly swapped for a real one.

All-in-all, it's a pretty legendary showdown. The Russian variant played by veteran stunt performer Billy Clements in "Deadpool & Wolverine" doesn't get showcased to the same extent, but he does get to go toe-to-toe with Channing Tatum's Gambit as he strives to "makeanameformyselfere."

The topic of the new Russian recently came up on Kevin Nash's Kliq THIS podcast. Upon seeing a picture of Clements in the role Nash commented, "That looks nothing like the character I played. That looks nothing like the Russian. It looks like they gave somebody a favor." When co-host Sean Oliver suggested that Marvel "went in a different direction" by not inviting Nash back, Nash dismissed the idea that he was "trolling for movie roles" at 65 years old. Still, his comments didn't sit well with Clements.