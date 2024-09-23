How To Watch Blake Lively's It Ends With Us At Home

"It Ends With Us" will become available on PVOD platforms like Apple TV+, Prime Video, and VUDU on September 24, 2024. Like most digital releases, the film will be available to purchase for $24.99 or to rent for a 48-hour period for $19.99 starting out (though those prices will eventually drop).

Given how successful the film was (it even beat out "Deadpool & Wolverine" during its opening weekend ), it seems likely that a sequel will be in the works sooner rather than later — potentially with Lively in the director's chair — based on the second book in Hoover's original novel series, "It Starts with Us." Meanwhile, reports continue to circulate that Lively and Baldoni clashed off-camera during production on the first movie. Not to mention, it seems the film may've violated the dual writers/actors' strikes of 2023 when Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds apparently did an uncredited rewrite on a scene (which should really be a much bigger deal).

But hey, a sequel would give this franchise another opportunity to somehow severely undersell its domestic abuse storyline and disguise it as a sweet romance right until the absolute last minute. That's showbiz for ya, folks.