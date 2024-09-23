How To Watch Blake Lively's It Ends With Us At Home
"It Ends WIth Us" is coming home. The major motion picture based on Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same (which deals with domestic violence and emotional abuse) was directed by Justin Baldoni, who also starred alongside Blake Lively, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, and Brandon Sklenar. In the film, Lively stars as Lily Blossom Bloom (yes, really), an aspiring florist who begins a Hallmark-like romance with a handsome neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), only for things to take a turn for horror territory.
/Film's own BJ Colangelo wasn't a fan of Baldoni's adaptation and described it as "an infuriating, emotionally manipulative watch and a disservice to the talents of every actor involved" in her review. Indeed, it's a movie that's proven controversial across the board. Critics in general were divided on whether "It Ends With Us" is any good, at least one country banned the film, and there are multiple reports of enough conflict behind the scenes to rival "Don't Worry Darling," with Lively having allegedly re-cut the movie. Of course, none of this stopped "It Ends With Us" from becoming a box office phenomenon.
Now, whether you want to revisit the torturous love affair between Bloom and Kincaid, or you want to watch the movie without the uncomfortable and kind of gross experience of hearing people laugh at grounded portrayals of horrific abuse, you can check out "It Ends With Us" from the comfort of your own home when it reaches digital streaming platforms.
Where to buy or rent It Ends With Us
"It Ends With Us" will become available on PVOD platforms like Apple TV+, Prime Video, and VUDU on September 24, 2024. Like most digital releases, the film will be available to purchase for $24.99 or to rent for a 48-hour period for $19.99 starting out (though those prices will eventually drop).
Given how successful the film was (it even beat out "Deadpool & Wolverine" during its opening weekend ), it seems likely that a sequel will be in the works sooner rather than later — potentially with Lively in the director's chair — based on the second book in Hoover's original novel series, "It Starts with Us." Meanwhile, reports continue to circulate that Lively and Baldoni clashed off-camera during production on the first movie. Not to mention, it seems the film may've violated the dual writers/actors' strikes of 2023 when Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds apparently did an uncredited rewrite on a scene (which should really be a much bigger deal).
But hey, a sequel would give this franchise another opportunity to somehow severely undersell its domestic abuse storyline and disguise it as a sweet romance right until the absolute last minute. That's showbiz for ya, folks.