Blake Lively Directing The It Ends With Us Sequel Is Looking Increasingly Likely

It may have been "Deadpool & Wolverine" dominating the conversation for the last few weeks, but this year's late summer surprise is unquestionably "It Ends With Us." Directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel of the same name had a monster $50 million opening weekend, breaking a 34-year-old box office record in the process. For a movie with a $25 million budget, it's an instant hit. In Hollywood, that almost always means a sequel. That certainly seems to be in the cards in this case, although it now appear that Lively has her sights set on the director's chair for the potential follow-up.

A recent report from People offered a rundown of the situation. While we won't get into it too deeply here, "It Ends With Us" is rumored to have been plagued with drama behind the scenes, particularly between Baldoni and the cast. According to the article, a source close to Baldoni attributed it to "creative differences" that were said to be "overblown." Now here comes the interesting part. That same source apparently claimed that Lively "wants to direct the next movie, sidelining him and securing the rights from Colleen." However, there has not been a discussion yet of a second movie. "Yet" is most certainly the key word there.

Baldoni previously told Variety his production company Wayfarer Studios has the option to adapt Hoover's sequel novel "It Starts With Us." While no official discussions have happened at Sony as of yet, that seems inevitable at this point given how well the first film is performing. What's more, the studio will likely want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible, meaning it'll need to untangle all of this drama sooner rather than later.