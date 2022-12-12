Directing Himself In Creed III Was The Toughest Challenge Of Michael B. Jordan's Career

There's a fitting symmetry to actor Michael B. Jordan's move into the director's chair for "Creed III," where he will also be starring as Adonis Creed, the ascending son of Apollo (Carl Weathers) from the original "Rocky" franchise. "Rocky" star and writer Sylvester Stallone also went on to direct several films in the series, helming the second, third, and fourth "Rocky" movies before returning 20 years later to star in and direct 2006's "Rocky Balboa." In a surprise continuation of the franchise, director Ryan Coogler ("Fruitvale Station," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") re-imagined the property's underdog story for a new generation with 2015's "Creed." In the film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson became the new Rocky and Adrian (Adonis and Bianca), and Stallone returned as the Mickey character (an older Rocky), the scruffy mentor role originally occupied by Burgess Meredith.

Director Steven Caple Jr.'s 2018 sequel, "Creed II," served as a bridge for the Cold War tensions from "Rocky IV" and saw Dolph Lundgren return as Ivan Drago. With Stallone not returning for "Creed III," it seems the opportunity for Jordan to make his directorial debut was too tempting to pass up. As Stallone can already attest to, starring in a film that you're also directing — one that, on top of everything else, requires a huge physical commitment — is no easy task.

In a welcome addition, Jonathan Majors is set to lace up his boxing gloves as the new antagonist in "Creed III" where he'll be playing an old friend of Adonis' named Damian Anderson. In the 2023 Preview issue of Total Film, Jordan spoke about how much he learned from visionaries like Coogler and how important it was to have an actor of Majors' caliber fighting along with him side-by-side.