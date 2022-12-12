Directing Himself In Creed III Was The Toughest Challenge Of Michael B. Jordan's Career
There's a fitting symmetry to actor Michael B. Jordan's move into the director's chair for "Creed III," where he will also be starring as Adonis Creed, the ascending son of Apollo (Carl Weathers) from the original "Rocky" franchise. "Rocky" star and writer Sylvester Stallone also went on to direct several films in the series, helming the second, third, and fourth "Rocky" movies before returning 20 years later to star in and direct 2006's "Rocky Balboa." In a surprise continuation of the franchise, director Ryan Coogler ("Fruitvale Station," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") re-imagined the property's underdog story for a new generation with 2015's "Creed." In the film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson became the new Rocky and Adrian (Adonis and Bianca), and Stallone returned as the Mickey character (an older Rocky), the scruffy mentor role originally occupied by Burgess Meredith.
Director Steven Caple Jr.'s 2018 sequel, "Creed II," served as a bridge for the Cold War tensions from "Rocky IV" and saw Dolph Lundgren return as Ivan Drago. With Stallone not returning for "Creed III," it seems the opportunity for Jordan to make his directorial debut was too tempting to pass up. As Stallone can already attest to, starring in a film that you're also directing — one that, on top of everything else, requires a huge physical commitment — is no easy task.
In a welcome addition, Jonathan Majors is set to lace up his boxing gloves as the new antagonist in "Creed III" where he'll be playing an old friend of Adonis' named Damian Anderson. In the 2023 Preview issue of Total Film, Jordan spoke about how much he learned from visionaries like Coogler and how important it was to have an actor of Majors' caliber fighting along with him side-by-side.
'It's never the right time.'
"Creed III" promises to have some of the most visceral, realistic fight scenes ever filmed for a boxing movie, a reality that Michael B. Jordan had to commit to in front of and behind the camera this time around. Working with Ryan Coogler on "Fruitvale Station," the first "Creed," and "Black Panther," Jordan had most likely gleaned as much as he possibly could about directing at this point. Here's what he told Total Film:
"I've been blessed to work with and learn from incredible directors over the years, like Ryan and Steven [Caple Jr.], who gave me a ton of guidance and mentorship heading into this process. Ryan was one of the first people that really solidified directing as an aspiration for me. I remember him saying on the first 'Creed,' 'It's never the right time. You just gotta jump in the deep end and go for it.'"
Jordan also revealed that he had received a lot of mentorship and advice from actor-turned-director Denzel Washington, who first jumped into the director's chair with 2002's "Antwone Fisher." Jordan came to realize that there's a very short list when it comes to people that have actually directed themselves and for good reason. Directing himself in "Creed III" was "the most challenging thing I've done in my career, by far," Jordan explained. "Whether it was working with all the departments to make sure they have what they need to go do their job, staying in shape, developing the story, or having my own process as an actor with Adonis. I was pushing myself to new limits daily."
'It's a bond that lasts forever.'
Acting alongside a powerhouse presence like Jonathan Majors ("The Harder They Fall," "Loki," "Devotion") in "Creed III" proved to be a total blessing for Michael B. Jordan during such a challenging process. "Having [Majors] as a scene partner made all the difference in the world," Jordan added. He continued to sing the actor's praises:
"Jonathan showed up every day ready to work and ready to go to war. We bonded in a way that I never had an opportunity to before with that relationship between director and actor. It's a bond that lasts forever."
The expected onscreen chemistry between Jordan and Majors, combined with watching the pair of them go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring, sounds like it might just be the true highlight of the film. We shall see if that's the case when "Creed III" makes its way into theaters on March 3, 2023.