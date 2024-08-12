Blake Lively's It Ends With Us Movie Has Been Banned In At Least One Country

Can you imagine banning something as inoffensive as Marvel's "Eternals?" What about "West Side Story?" Or "Lightyear." Well, when you're a hereditarily ruled emirate that locks people up for consensual gay relationships, you're probably going to be a bit strict about what you let people watch.

Qatar is one of those countries that often makes headlines for banning this or that perfectly innocuous movie. It's not just the aforementioned Hollywood products that fell afoul of the country's censorship committee, either. Dozens of films have been either banned or threatened with heavy edits by the country that criminalizes unmarried women and men living together. Just last year "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" and, perhaps unsurprisingly, "Barbie," were outlawed in the emirate. Now, Blake Lively has managed to upset the committee with her new movie "It Ends With Us."

Despite the country's tourism board trying to convince everyone that Qatar is the place to be, the country is heavily controlled by its hereditary monarchy. That extends to culture, too. Art has to conform to the customs and laws of the country, and Lively with her movie (which came in second place at the box office this weekend not far behind the billion-dollar hit "Deadpool & Wolverine") evidently failed to consider the censorship committee's feelings.