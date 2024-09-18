Venom: The Last Dance's Popcorn Bucket Has Been Revealed & It Needs More Tongue

It seems that in 2024, if movies are not going to save movie theaters, novelty popcorn buckets will have to do it. Though popcorn buckets with specific movie themes have been around for years (and many have been great), it really seems like it was this year that kickstarted a new trend and made these buckets reach new levels of popularity. It all started when the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket was unleashed on unsuspecting audiences who did not expect such an, um, explicit popcorn bucket that took the internet, and "Saturday Night Live," by storm.

Since then, the popcorn bucket industry (an insane series of words to string together) took off through the sheer power of memes (and occasionally Ryan Reynolds), forcing otherwise serious journalistic outlets to do very serious reporting work and provide a serious review of the "Despicable Me 4" popcorn bucket as a public service. It doesn't matter what kind of movie it is, whether it's a big studio or even a smaller indie like "Terrifier 3" — seemingly every movie gets a popcorn bucket of dubious design.

Now we have the latest contender in the novelty popcorn bucket wars, and it is all about "Venom: The Last Dance," the latest entry in what is, so far, the only successful Sony Spider-Man movie not starring Spider-Man (no, "Morbius" was not it). But where some buckets have gone too far, this one actually doesn't go far enough.