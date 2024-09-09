Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art Shows Off An Unused Logan Variant From X-Men: Apocalypse

The gargantuan box office success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is both a blessing and a curse. If you're a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, your beloved franchise has been saved by the Merc with the Mouth following a rocky few years that had many questioning whether the MCU was petering out. But if you're an MCU fan that fondly recalls the early years of the franchise, when the movies had a tad more in the way of story and character development, the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" might be slightly concerning. That is to say that if "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and Ryan Reynolds' latest box office juggernaut are anything to go by, future Marvel Studios films — and, god forbid, blockbusters in general — might well devolve into simple montages of various cameos in an attempt to keep the money rolling in.

Regardless of how you feel about that particular nightmare future, there's also no denying that the whole cameo thing can be a heck of a lot of fun, and must have been especially so for director Shawn Levy and writers Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. The crew behind "Deadpool & Wolverine" basically gave themselves carte blanche to pack their movie with as many fun and zany Deadpool variants and cameos from Marvel stars past and present as they pleased. It wasn't just Deadpool and the 20th Century Fox-era characters either. "Deadpool & Wolverine" is also full of numerous Logan variants, with Wade Wilson traversing the multiverse in order to find a suitable incarnation of Wolverine to help him on his mission to save his universe.

That meant the final film was about as close to an actual cameo montage as you can get without completely sacrificing narrative and character ... which is why it's impressive and slightly unnerving to learn of all the Wolverine variants (and others) who were actually left out of the final film. Now, we've just heard about a new version of Logan that didn't make the cut, and this one would have been undeniably cool.