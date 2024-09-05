The Rings Of Power Introduces Creatures You Didn't See In The Lord Of The Rings

There is no curse in Elvish, Entish, or the tongues of men for the treachery of spoilers. This article discusses events from the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

We're only four episodes into season 2 of "The Rings of Power," but the Prime Video series is already living up to its potential as an expansion of J.R.R. Tolkien's lore. Familiar characters like Galadriel, Elrond, Isildur, and, oh yeah, that Dark Lord Sauron have all been given several new layers through this glimpse into such early stages of their lives — "early" being a relative term when talking about individuals who tend to live thousands of years, of course. Concepts taken straight from the source material (like the recent reveal of orc babies) have challenged all our usual preconceptions about this franchise and the fantasy genre as a whole. But episode 4 takes this to even greater heights, introducing numerous locations and mythical figures and creatures that fans have been waiting decades to see in live-action.

The biggest headlines from this week will likely be reserved for Rory Kinnear's Tom Bombadil, the unbearably creepy Barrow-wights, or perhaps even the Harfoots' distant relatives known as Stoors ... but what about showing some love for the long-lost Entwives? Noticeably missing from the original "The Lord of the Rings" (both the books and the movie trilogy), the treelike Entwives represent one of the most fascinating and tragic stories in all of Tolkien's legendarium. Here, the Entwife Winterblossom (voiced by Olivia Williams) finally arrives on the scene alongside the Ent Snaggleroot (Jim Broadbent) at the most crucial of moments, warning Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova), and the troublemaking Estrid (Nia Towle) of marauding orcs with a taste for chopping down trees.

Here's why these massive and ancient creatures are so significant.