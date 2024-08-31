Why These Sci-Fi Movies Had Huge Gaps Between Critics & Audiences On Rotten Tomatoes

Recently, Rotten Tomatoes introduced the new "Verified Hot" label to their audience-polled Popcornmeter. Should a film's audience score rank above 90%, they will receive a new badge of honor. Yes, despite the website's consistent fallibility to review bombing, on top of their already flawed and frequently-gamed system, the widely-revered review aggregate is still making steps to gain more credibility, yet all it's doing is further dividing critics and audiences. This heated topic of discourse continues to oscillate between "critics don't know how to have fun" to "audiences are too stupid to be trusted," to the point that it has become a staple in the alt-right culture war.

It goes without saying that critics and audiences perceive films differently, but the nuances that explain why are far from black and white. In fact, there's a lot that can be deciphered from a large gap in critics and audience scores, and it isn't that one side is objectively right or wrong. It could be that a film's source material has a passionate fanbase, or that one actor's likability can provide goodwill to an otherwise flawed film. Sometimes, the critics are the fans. The important thing is to form your own opinion, but make sure you so with context.

For your perusal, here are some of the largest gaps between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes in the sci-fi movie genre.