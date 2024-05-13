Why Chris Pratt's Sci-Fi Movie Passengers Was Blasted With Backlash

What happens when a horror movie doesn't know it's a horror movie? You get "Passengers," the 2016 sci-fi film starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. Directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts, the movie takes place aboard a spaceship transporting thousands of people to a distant planet in the aftermath of Earth's ecological collapse. When a malfunction causes one of the passengers, Jim (Pratt), to awaken from hypersleep 30 years into the vessel's 120-year journey, he's left with a dilemma: Should he live out the rest of his days on the ship alone, end his life prematurely, or wake up Aurora (Lawrence), the hot lady he's crushing on, and lie about what happened for as long as possible? I'm betting you've guessed what he does.

Jim's decision was meant to be a surprise. However, much like what happened with Matthew Vaughn's "Argylle," the film's "twist" was spoiled in reports long before its release. I distinctly recall getting a panicked request from a Sony rep asking that I edit that detail out of an article I had barely published for another website in 2016. It's almost like they realized a "love story" about a guy who basically traps a woman he's never even met into spending the rest of her life with him was fundamentally flawed.

Critics didn't hold back on "Passengers" (see also: its 30 percent Rotten Tomatoes score and 4.8/10 average rating based on 288 reviews). Roxana Hadadi, reviewing the film for Chesapeake Family Magazine, called it a "terrible" movie implying "a woman should settle for any man who is even vaguely nice to them." Similarly, Katie Rife wrote in her AV Club review, "The major creative players either didn't realize that they were essentially making a feature-length ad for Stockholm syndrome, or that [sic] they didn't really care."