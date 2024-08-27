Ryan Reynolds Had A Very Specific Goal With Gambit's Deadpool & Wolverine Accent

It's no secret that the "Deadpool" franchise is somewhat of a passion project for Ryan Reynolds, who inhabits the character in the way that Robert Downey Jr. did Iron Man, or indeed Hugh Jackman does Wolverine/Logan. As such, the man who refuses to allow me to enjoy YouTube uninterrupted until I sign up for Mint Mobile might seem as though he's going into these "Deadpool" movies with a cavalier irreverence, but there's a lot of planning that goes into making the films just the right amount of vulgar to remain appealing to the masses. For example, Reynolds decided to cut a joke about Wesley Snipes' Blade from "Deadpool & Wolverine" and, as editor Shane Reid put it, proved he has a lot of "restraint" when required. Reid also told iO9 that Reynolds knows "when to not give something that feels like it's overindulgent."

That certainly seems to be the case with Channing Tatum's Gambit. Had every line been incoherent, the joke would have worn thin almost immediately, but once again Reynolds displayed an incongruous restraint in advising his colleague on when to dial it up and when not to.

All of which led to one of the best guest appearances in the film. In the wake of "Deadpool & Wolverine" obliterating the box office, there has been talk of a possible Tatum-led Gambit solo movie finally coming to fruition. Whether that will happen or not does, of course, remain unclear for now. But Reynolds did take to Twitter/X to post a clip proving Tatum's Gambit survived the melee in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and also appears to show the character encountering a Doctor Strange ring portal, or what Reynolds referred to as a "Marvel Sparkle Circle." This essentially amounts to Tatum's Gambit being offered the opportunity for an official introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — though as Reynolds points out, this clip was only used in the film "on one of the monitors in the deep background of the TVA," so we'll have to wait to see if Marvel Studios actually follows through on the tease.