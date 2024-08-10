The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale's Dumbest Moment Demands A Closer Look

This article contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale.

After "Game of Thrones" went from a lauded adaptation of George R. R. Martin's fantasy books to one of the most despised endings in TV history, the prequel spin-off "House of the Dragon" has managed to strike a phenomenal balance between faithfully translating the page to the screen and making changes that expand and even improve upon its source material.

While some of the big additions to the story, like aging down Alicent and making her relationship with Rhaenyra the central focus of the story, have made this a much better show, other changes have been less successful. The pacing, for one, has been inconsistent, particularly in season 2. Because the series' source material, Martin's novel "Fire & Blood," is presented as an "objective" account of historical events, it doesn't explore the inner thoughts of its characters (much less intimate moments that they and they alone know about). Because of this, "House of the Dragon" has had to expand significantly on what happens in between the major historical events worth writing down decades later by a non-present maester. This has led to season 2 simultaneously slowing down while rushing to an ending devoid of a climax due to the season's shortened episode count, resulting in a rather disjointed overarching narrative.

The season 2 finale features one such scene that, on the surface, helps flesh out the characters and the world, but reveals some baffling choices when scrutinized. It's when Criston Cole and Alicent's brother Gwayne Hightower start talking — in front of all their soldiers — about Criston's affair with the dowager queen. This is an egregious betrayal of Kingsguard vows and a crime that would normally cost Criston his life, yet they talk about it casually while EVERYONE stares at them.