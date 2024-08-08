Deadpool & Wolverine Snuck In A Subtle Easter Egg Honoring Hugh Jackman's Only Oscar Nod

Hugh Jackman's best film, according to Rotten Tomatoes, is 2019's "Bad Education." Hugh Jackman's best film, according to Marvel fans, is 2017's "Logan." And Hugh Jackman's best film, according to me, is 2013's "Prisoners." But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has a different opinion, as the prestigious organization has only ever paid attention to Jackman's 2012 turn in "Les Misérables."

Yes, the beloved Aussie scored an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the 2013 Academy Awards, but lost out to Daniel Day-Lewis for his portrayal of the titular President in "Lincoln." Not that there's any shame in losing to Day-Lewis, but it's got to be a slight sore point for Jackman as it was the one and only time he earned an Academy Award nom, despite being one of the most versatile actors working in the industry.

Now, Jackman has once again reminded us of his talents with "Deadpool & Wolverine," a film which won't win any Oscars but is currently in the process of absolutely obliterating the box office. In a movie that is one huge meta joke/cameo reel, Jackman plays the straight man to Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth, and often manages to wring some believable emotion out of a narrative that barely hangs together amid the constant self-referential humor and fan service. It's fitting, then, that "Deadpool & Wolverine" includes a subtle nod to Jackman's acting prowess — one which nobody except Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy would have known about if they hadn't just pointed it out.