Hugh Jackman's Best Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Has Nothing To Do With Marvel

Soon, Hugh Jackman will return as Logan in the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine," hopefully returning the Marvel Cinematic Universe to glory in the process. If there's one role the Aussie actor is known for, after all, it's Wolverine/Logan, and as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" taught us all, cramming your movie full of fan-favorite cameos is a recipe for box office success — though, in the latter's case, not necessarily for a good film.

Jackman has spoken about how he saved "Deadpool 3" with a phone call to star Ryan Reynolds, on which he expressed his desire to appear in the movie, prompting the literal "ka-ching" sound in the minds of Reynolds and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. However, even Feige advised Jackman against returning as Wolverine, mainly due to his historic run in the various X-Men films and James Mangold's almost universally beloved "Logan" — a film that seemed to give the character the perfect send-off. Still, the allure of a Logan return was too much to resist, and Wolverine's resurgence was confirmed, prompting harried MCU fans to immediately get over their superhero fatigue-induced stupor.

Look, did Jackman give his best performance in Denis Villeneuve's 2013 thriller "Prisoners?" Yes. But there's no denying his most recognizable role is that of Logan. The man is synonymous with Wolverine, in the same way Robert Downey Jr. is synonymous with Iron Man. That is to say that it's hard to imagine anyone but Jackman playing Logan. But as we all know, just because a role is your most well-known, that doesn't mean your finest film features that character in any capacity, as one quick look at the Rotten Tomatoes ranking of Jackman's films shows.