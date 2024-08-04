Brilliant Planning Gave The Boys Season 4 The Best Montage Reveal

Oi! You! This post contains spoilers for "The Boys."

Season 4 of the hit Prime Video superhero satire series "The Boys" was a pretty rough ride, with some of the show's most depressing and disturbing moments yet. Almost everyone on the team known as "The Boys" had a tough time of things, and no one is in a particularly good place by the end of the season. The Boys' leader, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), is having an especially difficult go, as he's dying because of his prolonged use of Temp V, which gave him superpowers for awhile but also infected him with a rather violent parasite. That parasite has some pretty unusual side effects, chief among them hallucinations of an important figure from Butcher's past: Joe Kessler (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The biggest problem with that is that Butcher doesn't realize that Joe is a hallucination for a very long time, and until nearly the end of the season, neither does the audience.

It's a testament to the writing, direction, and performances just how powerful it is when Butcher realizes Joe isn't really there, a monumental twist that feels like the final major crack in Butcher's already crumbling psyche, but there was some amazing forethought that helped bring the montage of that shocking reveal to life.