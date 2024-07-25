The Boys Season 4 Finale Changed One Scene To Put The Spotlight On Karl Urban

The hit Prime Video series "The Boys" is deeply satirical and full of shocking laughs, but it's also pretty emotionally heavy at times too. The characters suffer tremendous losses at almost every turn, and it doesn't matter whether they're one of the series' heroes, villains, or they fit somewhere in the middle. It turns some of the characters into real monsters, but thanks to some careful writing and powerhouse performances, it's hard not to still care about them somewhat. While season 4 gets a bit bogged down in the misery of it all, there are some truly incredible performances that help hold it aloft. The villainous Homelander is expertly played by Antony Starr, who is one of the best in the business at playing emotionally disturbed killers, but his chief nemesis is portrayed with just as much nuance and skill. Karl Urban, who plays the conflicted on-and-off again leader of The Boys, Billy Butcher, has given consistently great performances throughout the series, but in the season 4 finale he really gives us the goods. In fact, the acting was so great that it actually pushed showrunner Eric Kripke and the production team to change one scene in order to better highlight Urban's performance.

Season 4 is kind of a bummer, but things have to get to their darkest place in order for the final season to have stakes, right? When it comes to Butcher, the stakes couldn't be higher because he's dying and also basically turning into this universe's version of Venom, which is terrifying. Whether or not the series takes Butcher to his ultimate, truly depressing comic book fate has yet to be seen, but if it happens, at least we know that Urban will knock our socks off.