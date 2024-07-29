House Of The Dragon Season 2: The True Meaning Behind Alicent's Lake Scene In Episode 7

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) finds herself in an impossible position at the moment. Forced to become a child bride and assume royal responsibilities before she could verbalize her innermost instincts, Alicent has been duty-bound from the get-go, at the cost of completely alienating herself. The first wedge between her and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) snowballed into a storm of jealous resentment, fueling her decisions to carve out her authority at the Red Keep and oppose Rhaenyra's claim to the throne. It has been years since she had worn her green dress to declare the start of an impending war — a decision with lasting repercussions, both deliberate and unintended — but now she feels discarded by the same people she had sworn to protect. In "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 7, "The Red Sowing," Alicent retreats in an attempt to hold on to frayed autonomy, which leads to a stroll through Kingswood and a cathartic dip in the lake.

After Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) is declared unfit to continue his rule as king, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) takes over the throne with detached ruthlessness while establishing that Alicent's presence isn't needed in the Small Council anymore. "The crown is grateful, and your services are no longer needed," he tells his mother, completely robbing her of the hard-earned autonomy she had scrambled to gather over the years. The uprising among the smallfolk, which leads to her and Haelena (Phia Saban) being attacked by the discontent mob, rattles her, leading to a turning point that evokes pertinent questions about destiny, self-worth, and the drive to keep going.

Cooke spoke to TIME about Alicent's state of mind in "The Red Sowing," and what it means for her to shift away from the chaos of the Red Keep and take refuge in the sacred solitude of the Kingswood.