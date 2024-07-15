Like Game Of Thrones, House Of The Dragon Season 2 Is All About How Men Hate Women

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

"I don't think Westeros is particularly more anti-woman or more misogynistic than real life and what we call history," George R. R. Martin stated during a Comic-Con Panel in 2022 while explaining how "Game of Thrones" was loosely based on the War of the Roses. As fiction paves the path for mirrored social commentary and dramatic amplification of socio-political issues, misogyny and patriarchal abuse are deeply entrenched in both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," where women have ended up getting the shorter end of the stick time and again. Episode 5 of the latest season of "House of the Dragon" drills this point home — both through repeated instances of capable women being shut down by all-male councils who secretly resent women in positions of power, and punishing women who upheld these patriarchal norms in the past to maneuver odds in their favor.

It is not controversial to state that women in Westeros who vie for power need to overcome obstacles that most men never have to. While those like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wrestle against prejudices surrounding their "bastard" status in a fight against class/status-based discrimination, women like Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) have to fight misogyny at every turn and are forced to resort to violence to prove their worth repeatedly. Even with the power of dragons at her side, Daenerys' journey is significantly more tumultuous, a constant tug of war to assert herself as a ruler who refuses to bow down to blatant objectification or attempts to undermine her innate strength.

Circling back to "House of the Dragon," let us look at how Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) feel unmoored after the flagrant undermining of their autonomy in the latest episode.