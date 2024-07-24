The Horror Maestro Ryan Reynolds Tried To Get Into Deadpool & Wolverine

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to shatter box office records, what with this being the sole live-action superhero movie getting a theatrical release this year. Not only is this the movie that sees Deadpool officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sees the triumphant and tear-inducing return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. No matter how many cameos are in the film, there is one big cameo Ryan Reynolds wanted to get for the film but failed due to scheduling conflicts: a horror maestro whoo also happens to be one of our finest comedic actors — Jordan Peele.

Speaking to ScreenRant, Reynolds said Peele was one of the first people he offered a role to. "We are such enormous fans of his, everything he does, I think he's just one of the great underrated performers as well," Reynolds said. "Obviously, he's busy building a gigantic empire as a director and creator, but he's somebody that I still, to this day, would love to find some way to team up with. I don't even care what he would play, but I would love to work with him."

For Jackman, the question of who he would like Wolverine to team up with in the MCU was an easy one. "I don't know how we do it, but because this is where he first appeared, I always thought Hulk," Jackman said. "I'm terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I'd just get flown around." Reynolds immediately jumped in to add that he'd like to play Hulk. "No disrespect to Ruffalo," the actor joked. "It sounds like a pretty good gig."