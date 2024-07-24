The Horror Maestro Ryan Reynolds Tried To Get Into Deadpool & Wolverine
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is set to shatter box office records, what with this being the sole live-action superhero movie getting a theatrical release this year. Not only is this the movie that sees Deadpool officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it sees the triumphant and tear-inducing return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. No matter how many cameos are in the film, there is one big cameo Ryan Reynolds wanted to get for the film but failed due to scheduling conflicts: a horror maestro whoo also happens to be one of our finest comedic actors — Jordan Peele.
Speaking to ScreenRant, Reynolds said Peele was one of the first people he offered a role to. "We are such enormous fans of his, everything he does, I think he's just one of the great underrated performers as well," Reynolds said. "Obviously, he's busy building a gigantic empire as a director and creator, but he's somebody that I still, to this day, would love to find some way to team up with. I don't even care what he would play, but I would love to work with him."
For Jackman, the question of who he would like Wolverine to team up with in the MCU was an easy one. "I don't know how we do it, but because this is where he first appeared, I always thought Hulk," Jackman said. "I'm terrified of how that will feel as the actor, I'd just get flown around." Reynolds immediately jumped in to add that he'd like to play Hulk. "No disrespect to Ruffalo," the actor joked. "It sounds like a pretty good gig."
Deadpool & Wolverine could have included a Jordan Peele cameo
Would Jordan Peele benefit from appearing in a superhero movie, let alone something like "Deadpool & Wolverine" which is already filled to the brim with cameos? Probably not. Does the movie need him? Not at all, given how busy the movie already seems to be, according to first reactions. That being said, any movie would benefit from having Jordan Peele as part of the cast, because he is a comedic powerhouse. It is funny to think that our collective memory is so bad that there are certainly many people out there who may only know Peele as one of the biggest voices in modern horror, and not as the incredibly funny comedian who brought us the "Continental Breakfast" sketch in "Key & Peele" and everything involving Meegan.
Indeed, before he changed the horror landscape, Peele was part of the power duo Key and Peele, and he gave us some of the funniest sketches of the 2010s. Every time Peele played Meegan, you knew you were in for a treat. His stint as Obama in a series of sketches continues to be the single best impression of the former president. And then there's Peele's "Gremlins 2" sketch where he plays the enigmatic, eccentric, scene-stealer Star Magic Jackson Jr. It's the perfect parody of the kind of everything-goes, balls-to-the-wall wild ideas that go into sequels like "Gremlins 2" and shows no one did movie-focused sketch comedy quite like Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.
Unfortunately, we shouldn't hold our collective breath for the return of "Key & Peele," but who knows, after everything Reynolds has been able to accomplish, maybe he will get Peele to star in "Deadpool 4."